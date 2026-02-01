Osorio wins first Philippine Women’s Open tennis title

COLOMBIA’S Camila Osorio won the first-ever WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open title after defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, last Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Osorio, the tournament’s fifth seed and world No. 84, lost the first set but came back strong in the next two sets to win the match and take home the $15,500 top prize.

She reached the finals after dominating Argentina’s Solana Sierra, the No. 3 seed, 6-0, 6-1, in the semifinals. One of Osorio’s biggest wins in the tournament was against Filipina tennis star Alex Eala, whom she beat 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Eudice Chong of Hong Kong and Liang En-Shuo of Chinese Taipei won the doubles title on Friday.

The pair showed strong teamwork as they rallied from a set down to defeat top-seeded Americans Sabrina Santamaria and Quinn Gleason, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6. This was their third WTA Challenger doubles title.

Chong and Liang took control in the deciding match tiebreak. Santamaria and Gleason were close to winning after reaching match point at 5-3, but Chong and Liang stayed calm and finished the match strong. The win followed their titles at the Changsha Open and Jingzhou Open in China last September.

For Liang, it was her fourth career doubles title, including the 2021 Charleston Pro tournament with Canadian partner Rebecca Marino.

The second-seeded duo also beat Japan’s Mana Ayukawa and Kanako Morisaki, 6-4, 6-2, in the quarterfinals. They then defeated Chinese Taipei’s Cho I-Hsuan and Cho Yi Tsen, 6-3, 6-3, in the semifinals. (Frank Calapre)