Ostra-Union marks first independent Labor Day

MARKING a break from its former federation and what it described as newfound freedom, the Opascor Supervisory, Technical and Responsible Alliance Union (Ostra-Union) celebrated its first Labor Day as an independent union with member-led activities and initial reforms already in place.

Ostra-Union president Vivencio Ybanez Jr. said the occasion was both symbolic and significant, as it was the first time the union organized and decided on its own programs without direction from a federation.

“This is very important and memorable for us because this is our first celebration as an independent union. Before, we did not have full freedom since decisions came from the federation. Now, we hold our own meetings, plan our own activities, and manage our own funds,” Ybanez said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, May 1, 2026.

He emphasized that union officers, from supervisors to rank-and-file, collectively organized the Labor Day activities, including coordinating with management for a parade and mass, reflecting what he described as the group’s autonomy even in handling internal affairs.

With independence, Ybanez said the union immediately implemented changes aimed at directly benefiting its members, including cutting monthly dues by half, from P400 to P200.

“That is one of the major adjustments we made,” he said.

The union also established a cooperative-type initiative registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), called the United Social Amelioration Program or Project and Program Assistance (Usapa).

The program allows members to borrow money at a low interest rate of 2 percent, providing an alternative source of financial assistance.

“These are the changes we’ve seen so far, the reduction in union dues and the establishment of a cooperative-type program for financial advances,” Ybanez said.

Despite these developments, Ybanez said the union has yet to secure a salary increase for its members, as it has not formally entered into negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

He said the union has already informed management of its intent to begin talks this May, stressing the need for wage adjustments amid rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of living.

“So far, we don’t have an increase yet, but we are planning to sit down with management. We are asking for at least a small adjustment because of the current fuel crisis,” he said, adding that the company’s chairman had indicated openness to providing some level of increase.

Ybanez, however, acknowledged that operating as an independent union comes with its own set of challenges, particularly when it comes to negotiating power.

“In an independent union, you don’t have the same bargaining power as a federation because federations are larger. This is our first time, so we are still assessing what challenges may arise,” he said.

Ybanez underscored that unity within the union and cooperation with management will be crucial moving forward.

He said members must remain united and continue to support one another, while also fostering a balanced relationship with management, emphasizing that both sides need each other’s support.

He added that union leaders remain committed to protecting their members, particularly in ensuring security of tenure and guarding against any form of harassment in the workplace.

“The role of union officers is to look after every member and protect their rights,” he said.

The Opascor Workers’ Union (OWU) and the Opascor Supervisory, Technical and Responsible Alliance Union (Ostra-Union) formally gained their independence following their official registrations in early 2026.

OWU was officially registered on January 15, 2026, while Ostra-Union was recorded in the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) list on March 30, 2026, marking their full transition as independent labor organizations.

This formal recognition came after their separation from their former federation, allowing both unions to operate autonomously in managing their affairs, programs, and negotiations. (CAV)