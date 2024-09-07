Otom 5th in women’s 50m butterfly

Filipino Angel Mae Otom kissed her Paralympic medal hopes goodbye after placing fifth in the women’s 50-meter butterfly S5 final at the Paris La Defense Arena on Friday afternoon (Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2024, in Manila).

The 21-year-old swimmer from Olongapo City registered a personal best time of 45.78 seconds in her Paralympic debut.

Chinese Lu Dong won the race in 38.17, breaking the 39.54 record she set in Tokyo and erasing the 39.32 world record of compatriot He Shenggao.

He secured the silver medal in 38.98 while Sevilay Ozturk of Turkey submitted 43.70 to settle for the bronze. Chinese Cheng Jiao (45.60) was fourth.

“That was what I am looking for, she fought hard and did not give in. There will be next time and she will go there prepared,” said para swimming team head coach Tony Ong.

Otom, who won the event at the 2023 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Para Games, made it to the finals after placing third in her heat with a time of 46.85s. She was ranked fifth overall.

On Wednesday, Otom qualified for the 50m backstroke finals, but placed sixth in 44.00s.

“That was her first event in her first Paralympic experience. I am happy that she made it into the finals. I believe that she will make it in the next Paralympics. Stronger and braver! Mabuhay ang Atletang Pilipino! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas,” Ong said.

Meanwhile, Cendy Asusano vowed to give her 100 percent in the women’s javelin throw F54 event at the La Stade de France on Saturday.

The finals of the event will start at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 (4:04 p.m. in Manila).

“I am a little nervous. That’s why I want to be in good condition so I can perform well,” said Asusano, a double-gold medalist at the Asean Para Games in Cambodia.

The native of Donsol, Sorsogon qualified for Paris by throwing 14.23 meters, placing fourth at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Asusano was also fourth at the World Para Championships in Kobe, Japan in May, improving her personal best to 14.63 meters.

“If I exceed my previous personal best in Japan and I hit 15 meters, I will be happy,” she said. / PNA