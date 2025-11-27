Ouano assures Mandaue e-library for research only, not social media

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano on Thursday, November 27, 2025, assured parents that the city’s e-library will be strictly for research and school-related purposes, and not for social media use.

“Parents don’t have to worry about the e-library because we do not allow access to Facebook. It is solely for research and printing,” the mayor said.

Ouano added that the computer units sponsored by the San Miguel Foundation have already arrived, but the city is waiting for the final setup of the e-library before its full opening.

There are currently 21 existing computers inside the facility. The mayor said the library is intended to operate 24 hours for both high school and college students.

Each student may use the computers for one hour to give others a chance, but they may stay longer when there are fewer users.

He also explained that the operating hours are still being finalized.

“Right now, the existing units are only available until 11 p.m. Since only a few students use it in the morning, we want to avoid wasting electricity,” he said.

He added that the city is considering a new schedule: 24-hour access during weekends and limited hours on weekdays.

“If possible, after lunchtime until the next day. In the morning there are fewer users, so we are still trying to finalize it,” he said.

The mayor said the library has also undergone improvements.

“Yes, the ground floor used to flood, but it has already been fixed. The second floor is now waterproofed,” he said.

Ouano added that the city hopes to launch and turn over the e-library by next week.

“We are happy that the promise we made months ago will soon be fulfilled before the year ends,” the mayor said. (ABC)