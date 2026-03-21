Ouano calls for unified waste management efforts across Metro Cebu LGUs

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has called for stronger coordination among local government units (LGUs) in Metro Cebu to address the growing and persistent challenges in waste management, emphasizing that no single city can solve the problem alone.

During an environmental summit organized by the Provincial Government of Cebu at the Marco Polo Hotel on Thursday, March 19, 2026, Ouano highlighted the daily burden of waste management faced by local governments, describing it as one of the most pressing yet often overlooked issues.

“Waste management is something we deal with every day. It may not always be the most talked-about issue, but for us in local government, this is one of the most real and constant challenges we face,” Ouano said.

In Mandaue City alone, around 318 tons of waste are processed daily.

The mayor noted that hauling costs have significantly increased following the landslide in Barangay Binaliw, which has tripled the city’s expenses.

“Right now, we’re handling around 318 tons daily, and after the Binaliw landslide, our hauling costs have tripled,” he added.

Despite these challenges, Ouano said the City has made progress since the closure of its dumpsite in 2016.

Through the implementation of the Solid Waste Diversion Program, Mandaue has been able to recover recyclable materials and reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills.

“We’ve worked on strengthening our system, not just collecting waste but managing it better,” he said.

However, the mayor stressed that environmental issues go beyond political boundaries, underscoring the need for a unified approach among LGUs.

“No city can do this alone. What affects one LGU will eventually affect all of us,” Ouano emphasized.

As a long-term solution, he proposed the establishment of a common sanitary landfill for Metro Cebu to address the region’s waste disposal concerns more effectively.

The City Government is also shifting its focus from simple waste disposal to resource recovery and community discipline.

Part of this effort includes integrating waste management education into schools to instill responsible habits among the youth.

“We’re starting this with our students because habits formed early will last,” Ouano said.

He said by reminding both leaders and citizens of their shared responsibility in building a cleaner and more sustainable Cebu.

“If our children are ready to do their part, then we, as leaders, should do even more. Let’s continue working together for a cleaner and more sustainable Cebu,” he said.

The summit was attended by key officials, including Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro, Provincial Administrator Ace Durano, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Regional Executive Director Laudemir Salac, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, and representatives from various LGUs across Metro Cebu. (ABC)