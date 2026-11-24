THE Mandaue City Government’s budget for Christmas decorations, between P10 and P12 million, will leave funding for essential public services untouched.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano defended the spending during the City’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, saying Mandaue could put up an elaborate display while meeting residents’ needs.

“I have always believed that we are second to none. We should not be outdone by other cities. If other municipalities can spend on their Christmas celebrations and decorations, then why can’t we?” Ouano said.

Funding for services

Ouano said the City had already set aside funds for essential services and other programs. The estimated budget for the display was up from the P8 million to P9 million he said the City spent on decorations in 2025.

The City is expanding its Fantasyland-themed display from the City Hall grounds to major roads, including UN Ave., A.C. Cortes Ave., Ouano Ave. and A.S Fortuna St.

The mayor said the roadside displays would give more residents and visitors a chance to see the decorations without making a trip to City Hall.

Challenges facing residents

In his remarks, Ouano cited the effects of an ongoing El Niño phenomenon, the damage caused by typhoon Tino in November 2025 and rising prices amid the unresolved conflict in the Middle East.

He urged residents to stay hopeful, spend time with their families and help one another during the holidays.

“Christmas is not about expensive gifts or grand celebrations. It is about the simple things, such as spending time with family and sharing what we have,” Ouano said. / ABC