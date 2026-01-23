Ouano faces complaint for ‘hiring’ brgy. officials

A COMPLAINT for alleged violations of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, has been filed against Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The complaint, filed by Mandaue City resident Edward Ligas, includes allegations of unlawful appointment and grave misconduct against Ouano and Ian Negrido Arioja, a councilor of Barangay Cogon, Compostela.

Ligas also claimed that Arioja and another Cogon barangay councilor, Renee Lyn De Guzman, were allegedly receiving salaries from the Mandaue City Government.

He further sought the preventive suspension of Ouano while the Ombudsman conducts its investigation.

Ouano’s response

In response, Ouano said on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, that he was ready to face the complaint but could not yet comment on the merits of the case, as he has not received an official copy of the complaint.

“I will refer this matter to my legal team. I am confident that we have not violated any law or regulation. Based on the advice of the city legal office, there is no employee-employer relationship under a contract of service arrangement, among other legal arguments,” Ouano said.

The mayor emphasized that he is confident the City Government acted within the bounds of the law and that the allegations could be adequately answered before the proper court and the Ombudsman.

Ouano also described the filing of complaints as an expected part of holding public office.

“This is part of the professional hazard of my desire to serve Mandaue City to the best of my ability,” he said.

“As public servants, we expect that cases may be filed against us, and we are ready to respond to them through the proper legal processes,” the mayor added.

Allegations

Ouano said that the complainant is not unfamiliar to him, noting that Ligas had previously filed a case involving his sister, Mandaue City Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

According to Ouano, he and his team had already been informed that a complaint might be filed, even as early as last year, and said they were prepared for such developments.

“We were already informed that someone might file a case, and this had even been discussed last year regarding a possible filing with the Office of the Ombudsman,” he said.

“This was expected, and we will simply answer it through our legal team and before the proper court once the complaint reaches us,” he added.

Ouano also addressed the allegations regarding the supposed employment relationship, reiterating that those involved were engaged as consultants and not regular employees of the city government.

“There is no employer-employee relationship because they are consultants,” he said, adding that he would still consult his legal team thoroughly before making any final decisions or statements on the matter.

He also acknowledged that filing a complaint is within the rights of Ligas.

“That is his right,” the mayor said. “We will simply respond properly and confidently to all the allegations.”

The Office of the Ombudsman in Central Visayas has yet to issue an official statement regarding the complaint. / ABC