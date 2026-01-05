Ouano orders urgent repair of bridge lighting in Mandaue

MAYOR Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has directed concerned city offices and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to immediately address the poor lighting on major bridges in Mandaue, citing safety concerns and the city’s role as a key route during upcoming Asean-related activities.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the mayor convened a meeting on Monday morning, January 5, 2026, with representatives from the Department of General Services, the City Engineering Office, and the DPWH 6th Engineering District to push for the urgent repair and restoration of non-functioning streetlights on the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and First Bridge.

Malig-on said the mayor emphasized the need to properly illuminate the bridges, including their sides and approaches, after observing that many of the streetlights are already busted or not functioning.

“The mayor really wants the bridges to be properly lighted. This has actually been raised as early as last year. The city already sent letters to the Bridge Board and the engineering offices, but until now, no action has been taken,” Malig-on said.

He added that the issue has become more urgent with the upcoming Asean activities, noting that even if there are no events directly hosted in Mandaue City, delegates and staff are expected to pass through the city.

“Mandaue City is a major passageway. Even if there is no event here, Asean staff and participants will still pass through our roads. We cannot afford to have dark bridges,” Malig-on said.

According to him, the bridges fall under the jurisdiction of the DPWH and the Bridge Board, which is why the mayor personally called on DPWH officials to a meeting at the Mayor’s Office.

Malig-on said the mayor also ordered the prioritization of lighting improvements along AC Cortes Avenue and UN Avenue, which are among the main routes leading to the bridges.

He said the next phase of the project will cover Ouano Avenue up to Plaridel Street near the Cansaga Bridge, which is expected to be implemented within the first quarter of the year.

“For now, what is most urgent is the lighting on the bridge itself and its approaches,” Malig-on said.

He added that the DPWH committed to start the repair works as early as next week, following the mayor’s renewed push.

“The mayor noticed the difference this time and really pushed for immediate action because of the Asean activities. We do not want Mandaue City to look poorly lighted and unsafe,” Malig-on said. (ABC)