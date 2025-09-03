Ouano partners with private sector to secure, rehabilitate skywalks

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" Ouano has highlighted the urgent steps being taken to ensure the safety and proper use of the city’s skywalks by partnering with the private sector for their maintenance and rehabilitation.

The move comes amid recent concerns about the skywalks' condition and accessibility for students and residents.

Ouano said discussions with the business sector, led by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), were already underway before recent incidents drew public attention.

"We agreed that each company would sponsor one skywalk," the mayor said.

He said the city has several skywalks, and the new partnership will include the installation of lighting.

The companies that adopt a skywalk will take full responsibility for its maintenance.

Nine skywalks have already drawn interest from companies like Aboitiz, San Miguel, and Petron, with some offering to repaint the structures at no cost to the city.

"This shows the cooperation between the private sector and the local government of Mandaue," Ouano said.

To address immediate safety concerns, the city has already installed lights and stationed building guards on the skywalks.

"The schedule of our guards is from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.," he said.

He added that barangay tanods also patrol the areas, and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), under Colonel Acosta, has been called on to conduct regular patrols.

The mayor said this is a preventive measure to ensure students use the skywalks instead of crossing the streets.

The mayor acknowledged public concerns about the structural integrity of some skywalks, particularly one in Barangay Umapad that reportedly "shakes."

"It is still usable, but since we received reports that it shakes, we will have our engineers check it," he said.

Ouano said the city is also considering requesting assistance from the National Government for possible retrofitting, which he believes would be a long-term solution.

"If you observe our skywalks, they are already dilapidated, without roofs and with holes," Ouano pointed out, emphasizing the need for the private sector's help.

On security, the mayor explained that while building guards and barangay tanods are on-site during peak hours, the police operate on a cluster approach.

"Our police are placed in clusters so they can respond within five minutes if something happens," he said.

He said the combination of building guards, barangay tanods, and a rapid police response system is sufficient to ensure public safety on the skywalks. (ABC)