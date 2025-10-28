Ouano turns over Mandaue’s firearms to police custody

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace and order, as he announced plans to officially turn over the city’s service firearms to the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), emphasizing safety, proper training, and responsible firearm handling.

Ouano said the City Government has long coordinated with MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. regarding the proper disposition of firearms, which include service pistols, rifles, and other high-powered weapons previously acquired by the local government.

“Some of them can no longer be reassigned because they are high-powered, and the caliber is not authorized for use unless you’re a regular police officer. It’s better that we donate these to the police instead,” he said.

Ouano added that the firearms are already in the custody of the MCPO and that the process of turning them over is more of a formality.

He also admitted that he was unaware of the reason these firearms were purchased by the previous administration, or whether the acquisition occurred even earlier.

However, based on his understanding, these weapons were once lent to barangay captains during that time.

Now, the firearms have been returned to the city’s custody.

Ouano said this move was necessary since obtaining and maintaining firearm licenses has become increasingly complicated.

“It’s hard to handle firearms today,” he said. “You need to have a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF). You need to cooperate with the authorities, have a Permit to Carry (PTC), and regularly renew your registration. It’s a long and technical process.”

Ouano also emphasized that he does not intend to allocate additional funding for firearms that will not be used, citing concerns about practicality and safety.

“Even if I register them, who will I give them to? Who will be authorized to carry them? Our Community Service Unit (CSU) members are not trained for that. Just to avoid problems, it’s better to let the police use them,” he said.

He reiterated that his administration’s top priority is maintaining peace and order in Mandaue City.

“That’s what I discussed with our city director, Colonel Acosta, to strengthen police visibility. I asked them if they needed additional vehicles, but they said they already have enough,” he said.

Instead of investing in more weapons, Ouano said the City will focus on providing protective gear to police officers such as helmets and body armor to ensure their safety while on duty.

“I also want to commend the PNP for their five-minute response time initiative. That’s something I’d like to support,” he said.

He added that the protecting the police is part of protecting the community.

“We’ll provide them with proper equipment so they can perform their duties safely. With increased police visibility, our constituents will feel safer, and that’s what matters most,” said the mayor. (ABC)