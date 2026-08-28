Ouano unveils hospital, school projects

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano outlined major health, education, flood-control and basic-service projects during his first State of the City Address (Soca) at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.

Ouano said the City Government would continue ongoing programs while pursuing long-term projects to improve public services and infrastructure.

“I also made promises. Some were big. Some were things that should have been done a long time ago. Some would take years to accomplish. Today, I am not here to repeat those promises, but to report what came after them,” Ouano said.

Health

One of the administration’s major projects is the modernization of the Mandaue City Hospital, which is now in the final stage of pre-construction. Ouano said the City still needs to build a modular temporary facility to house hospital operations during construction, with the first phase expected to start within two to three months.

The City has distributed P25 million worth of medicines to its 27 barangay health centers and secured another P1.7 million worth of medicines from IPI. It also added 16 nurses and a midwife through a partnership with the Department of Health.

Ouano said the hospital has expanded medical services, increased personnel and, for the first time in years, resumed major operations.

Education

The City is also expanding Mandaue City College (MCC) through a permanent campus, with site clearing already underway. Ouano expects construction to be completed within one to two years, doubling the college’s enrollment capacity.

A planned Cebu Technological University campus beside MCC is expected to begin construction before the end of 2026. Ouano said the partnership would help address Mandaue’s need for engineers and skilled workers.

The City also secured P650 million in national funding for a 10-story classroom building with laboratories at Paknaan National High School, while classroom projects are being implemented at Basak and Opao Elementary Schools.

The City also restored MCC’s UniFAST status, allowing the national government to cover eligible students’ tuition and saving the City about P40 million annually in subsidies.

Flood control

Flood management will remain a major priority. Ouano said projects will follow the City’s drainage master plan while the administration seeks national government support for major infrastructure.

The Subangdaku cut-off channel has secured national funding for 2027 after the City negotiated with affected property owners and signed a usufruct agreement in March.

The Department of Public Works and Highways is also widening Mahiga Bridge, while additional drainage work is planned along A.C. Cortes Avenue. A detention pond facility has also secured national government support to temporarily hold excess water before discharge into the Mactan Channel.

For immediate response, two suction trucks are expected within one to two weeks and two vacuum trucks within a month. The City has also ordered five additional submersible pumps and two mobile pumps.

Waste, public spaces

Following its court-approved compromise agreement with Asian Energy, the City expects to eventually return to a direct waste-disposal arrangement, eliminating the need for a third-party provider and transfer station. Ouano said this could save the City about P170 million annually, which could be redirected to health, education and other services.

The City is also acquiring three dump trucks and two compactor trucks.

For public spaces, the City is preparing to develop Pajara Park and improve the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex. It also plans to expand recreational facilities, improve streetscapes and install additional streetlights.

The administration also plans to expand free transportation, increase assistance for senior citizens and launch a city-managed mental health hotline next month.

Ouano said the Mandaue Sports Oval remains in the City’s plans but will depend on available funding, while its digital transformation continues through One Mandaue Rise, a smart and sustainable city roadmap developed with the Department of Science and Technology. / DPC