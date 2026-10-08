Out and proud: Celebrities and their partners

International Lesbian Day is celebrated on October 8, 2026. In recognition of their authenticity and contributions to the industry, here are some of the lesbian couples in showbiz who continue to inspire the LGBTQ+ community.
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison
Jodie Foster married accomplished American photographer and former actress Alexandra Hedison in April 2014. Despite being married, however, they have remained low-profile. The Oscar-winning actress first publicly acknowledged her sexuality while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2013.
Jake Zyrus and Cheesa Laureta
Like Jake Zyrus, his current girlfriend is also a singer. Jake and Cheesa Laureta met when the latter became a finalist on “The Voice” in the United States in 2012. They officially announced their relationship in 2024, with Jake, formerly known as Charice Pempengco, describing it as “deeply fulfilling.”
Klarisse de Guzman and Trina Rey
Singer Klarisse kept her relationship with Trina private for four years. However, in April 2025, while she was a celebrity housemate on “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” Klarisse opened up about her secret. The couple celebrated their fifth anniversary in January.
Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma
Pat, the keyboardist, and Agnes, the bassist, are both members of the band Ben&Ben. Their story is featured in the music video for the song “Paninindigan Kita,” which depicts their “real-life experiences, fears and ultimate courage” in coming out and embracing the truth. Pat and Agnes got married in Los Angeles, California, in November 2024.
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer
Since the “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart publicly acknowledged her sexuality in 2010, she has dated women. Kristen and Dylan Meyer, who is also an actress and screenwriter, got married in 2025 after getting engaged in 2021. / TRC