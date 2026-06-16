Outbound travel by Filipinos rises 14.6% in first 4 months

OUTBOUND travel among Philippine residents increased by 14.55 percent in the first four months of 2026, with nearly 2.74 million Filipinos traveling overseas from January to April, according to the Department of Tourism.

The total number of outbound Filipino travelers reached 2.74 million during the period, up from 2.40 million recorded in the same period last year.

Hong Kong remained the top destination for Filipino travelers, attracting 338,031 visitors and accounting for 12.32 percent of total outbound travel. Japan followed closely with 329,484 travelers, while Taiwan ranked third with 256,868 visitors.

Singapore placed fourth with 230,114 travelers, despite posting a slight decline of 1.6 percent from the previous year. Vietnam completed the top five destinations, recording the fastest growth among the leading markets at 87.39 percent, with arrivals from the Philippines reaching 194,527.

Thailand also saw strong growth, with Filipino arrivals increasing 19.47 percent to 179,423.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remained among the top destinations, recording 139,641 and 134,761 outbound travelers, respectively.

However, both markets posted declines compared with the same period last year, with Saudi Arabia down 1.34 percent and the UAE falling 12.67 percent.

South Korea registered one of the strongest growth rates among major destinations, with Filipino arrivals surging 51.75 percent to 121,590. The United States rounded out the top 10 destinations with 115,485 travelers, up 6.86 percent year-on-year.

Data showed outbound travel gained momentum in April, when 767,648 Filipinos traveled abroad, the highest monthly total during the January-to-April period.

East and Southeast Asian destinations dominated outbound travel during the period, highlighting Filipinos’ continued preference for short-haul international trips. / KOC