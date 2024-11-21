Outdoor7 Summit highlights Cebu as safe, premier adventure hub

TO FURTHER boost Cebu’s positioning as an adventure destination, the Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 kicked off its five-day Outdoors7 Summit 2024.

The event, which opened on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc and Seda Central Bloc in Cebu I.T. Park, features a blend of forums, exhibitions and business exchange opportunities aimed at enhancing safety, sustainability and innovation in adventure tourism.

Outdoors7 began in 2021 as a regional initiative by the DOT 7. It has since grown into a premier event for adventure tourism professionals, operators, community guides and other key players in the travel trade.

Gelena Asis-Dimpas, DOT 7 assistant director and Outdoors7 focal person, stressed the summit’s significance in capacitating local operators and guides while promoting the region’s natural assets.

“As we empower communities and refine safety standards, we’re not only unlocking the economic potential of adventure tourism but also spotlighting its lifestyle advantages,” Dimpas said. She added that Outdoors7 Summit 2024 offers a unique and inspiring experience for both professionals and enthusiasts.

The 2024 summit focuses on visitor safety, risk management and the economic and lifestyle benefits of outdoor activities, with the overarching goal of positioning Central Visayas as a leading hub for adventure tourism.

An exhibition was mounted that will run from Nov. 20 to 22 to showcase the latest outdoor gear, adventure tour packages and innovative products. The summit also featured a forum featuring experienced adventurers sharing insights from their expeditions in mountain climbing, kayaking, biking and sailing.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, industry stakeholders gathered at Seda Central Bloc for the forum “Tourist Safety for On-Site Outdoor Outfitters, Community Guides and Tour Operators.”

An advocacy forum dubbed “Take it OUTDOORS!: Nurture by Nature and Outdoor Education” is also slated on Friday, Nov. 22, that will also delve into the physical, mental and social benefits of embracing nature-focused lifestyles.

The event’s education initiative will also continue on Sunday, Nov. 24, with the Josenian Tourism Congress at the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Recoletos Center for Arts and Culture. / KOC