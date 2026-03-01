‘Outdoors7 Hub’ launched to showcase homegrown adventure tour products

A NEW year-round hub for homegrown outdoor brands was launched Friday, Feb. 27, as part of the fourth Outdoors7 Summit 2026 organized by the Department of Tourism Central Visayas (DOT 7) at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

DOT 7 Officer-in-Charge Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas said the Outdoors7 Hub marks a shift from the usual three-day summit into a continuous convergence space where adventure tour operators and local product makers can regularly feature their offerings.

Convergence space

“This year, it’s not just the summit,” Asis-Dimpas said, explaining that the hub will serve as a jump-off point where visitors can access information, sign up for activities, and avail of special packages, especially with summer approaching.

The hub will be hosted by ROX (Recreational Outdoor Exchange), which will act as the pilot store partner for the initiative. The retail space will rotate featured brands and tour packages throughout the year, with around 10 pilot product features lined up in 2026.

Canyoneering in Kawasan will be the first highlighted activity, followed by other outdoor disciplines such as paragliding, trekking, trail running, kayaking and paddling in succeeding months.

Exhibitors to benefit

Glenford Pangan, store manager of ROX Cebu, said the store will provide equal exposure to local and international brands, with an estimated 50 exhibitors expected to benefit from scheduled two-week display cycles spread across the year.

“We’re supporting not just homegrown products, but also local craftsmen and recycled-material makers. This is about promoting products while supporting livelihoods,” Pangan said.

He added that the initiative allows local tours and brands from Cebu, Bohol, and other areas to gain visibility in a major retail space accessible to both domestic and international visitors.

Pangan emphasized that the hub will feature different local tours and brands each month to ensure fair distribution of opportunities.

Standards

and sustainability

Asis-Dimpas said the partnership aims to strengthen the outdoor community and position Central Visayas as a leading adventure tourism hub.

She noted that the summit’s industry forums continue to address shared concerns such as safety standards, environmental issues, and international certification requirements for operators.

Last year’s discussions centered on emergency response protocols among local government units, responders, and hospitals. This year, the focus shifts to encouraging operators to pursue international accreditation to boost visitor confidence and ensure compliance with global safety standards.

The three-day summit, co-created by DOT 7 and the region’s outdoor community, features exhibits, networking sessions, and forums highlighting homegrown adventure tourism products from Central Visayas and the Negros Island Region. / CDF