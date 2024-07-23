Outstanding Filipino students awarded Taiwan scholarships for 2024

THE Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) recently held the 2024 Taiwan Scholarship Awards Ceremony, honoring 95 outstanding Filipino students selected for various scholarship programs to study in Taiwan.

This year, 20 students were awarded with the Ministry of Education (MOE) Taiwan Scholarship, 65 students selected for the Taiwan Huayu (Mandarin) Enrichment Scholarship and 10 students granted the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship.

These scholarships cover Mandarin language studies, as well as undergraduate, master's and PhD degree programs across numerous academic fields.

Industry-academia collaboration programs are also offered, providing tailor-made training and internships.

TECO Representative Wallace Chow congratulated the scholars and encouraged them to promote study opportunities in Taiwan.

He discussed future collaborations with Philippine universities in fields like electronics, AI and semiconductors.

Manila Economic & Cultural Office Chairman Silvestre H. Bello III motivated scholars to serve as an enduring bond of friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines.

ICDF scholar Christine Corpuz chose Taiwan for its agricultural technology and economic development, aiming to contribute to the Philippines' agriculture sector.

MOE scholar Jade Chuatak selected Taiwan for its advanced biomedical research, inspired to enhance expertise and contribute to medical research in the Philippines.

Huayu Scholarship recipient Cygnet Co looks forward to exploring Taiwanese food culture and history, aspiring to become a restaurant entrepreneur.

TECO expressed its commitment to attracting more Filipino students to study in Taiwan, wishing this year's scholars a pleasant and enriching experience. (PR)