Oval track contractor promises warranty

THE Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval track will be completed over a week from June 10, 2024, as promised by the contractor, and it will have a warranty.

In a chat message on Monday, June 10, 2024, Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages said the contractor is obliged to repair any damages the oval track.

The contractor of the oval track is SBD Builders.

Pages said the red adhesive (rubber) was already installed, saying it would be ready by the time the delegates arrive on June 28, 2024.

“When the athletes arrive, pwede na gyud nila magamit, inig abot nila inig 28th sakto ra jud na nga schedule for them to be able to train (they can use it when they arrive on the 28th, it’s the right schedule for them to be able to train),” Pages said.

However, Pages clarified that they will not yet open the CCSC to the public, adding that it will be available to the public after the Palaro with the go signal of Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Asked if the seven-day curing process of the oval track will affect the quality, Pages said the contractor assured that it would not affect the quality.

Pages added that the construction of the oval track has a warranty period; however, he is not sure how long the warranty period is.

He said the deadline for all the construction in CCSC will be on June 22, 2024.

However, some contractors, particularly for the civil works on the ground floor of the grandstand, are expected to complete the project on June 15.

“Dapat mahuman na gyud tanan kay (everything should be completed because) we need to start preparing these rooms for different functions,” Pages said.

Pressed if the budget cut for the Palarong Pambansa affected its preparations, Pages said it did not affect anything, saying the basic things needed were given priorities.

“Atong focus karon is to provide and ready jud ta for the Palaro (our focus is to provide and we are ready for the Palaro). I think we are on the right track,” Pages said.

Pages added that other than the oval track, civil works for the athletes’ lounge, badminton court, and arches are also ongoing.

He also disclosed that on Wednesday, June 12, the top officials for the Palarong Pambansa will be coming over to check and finalize the preparations for the sporting event. (AML)