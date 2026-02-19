Over 100 garments workers in Mactan face pay cut

Public Employment Service Office officer-in-charge Kim Francisco said the firm has sought an endorsement to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to secure assistance for workers affected by the reduced income.

Francisco said the company scaled down operations due to fewer orders from apparel firms in the export zones but opted for an alternative work scheme to continue operations and retain jobs.

With the shortened schedule, employees now earn only about half of their usual weekly pay.

He said the CSWDO typically provides basic necessities as part of its assistance to affected workers.

Francisco expressed hope that the reduced work schedule will conclude at the end of March, allowing operations to return to normal. (DPC)