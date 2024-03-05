Over 100 kids join EASL future camp

THE East Asia Super League continued to spread basketball knowledge to young basketball players in Lapu-Lapu City as the Future Champions Camp touched down in Barangay Marigondon last March 2, 2023.

The EASL Future Champions Camp is the organization’s grassroots basketball initiative, bringing high-level coaches and ex-pros to different communities. To date, the Future Champions Camp has had three stops in the last three weekends, with the final one to be held at the Hoops Dome this March 9 beginning at 10 a.m.

Last Saturday, over 100 kids flocked to the Marigondon basketball court for the latest stop. Former PBA and Japan B.LEAGUE pro Jay Washington, along with numerous local coaches, helped lead the session.

The participating players received an EASL Future Champions jersey and tickets for EASL Final Four games this week.

“The EASL Future Champions Camp is our grassroots initiative. We work with local communities, and we take our coaches from around the region, sharing their love for the game with the kids in the local markets,” Banjo Albano, the EASL Head of the Philippines said. / JNP