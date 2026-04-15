Over 100 motorcycles, 40 vehicles deployed in Lapu-Lapu for Asean summit

MORE than a hundred motorcycles and nearly 40 vehicles from various offices of the Regional Highway Patrol Unit in Luzon have arrived in Lapu-Lapu City for use in the activities of the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit, which will be held on May 8–9, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wildemar Tiu, chief of Highway Patrol Group (HPG) 7, said the mobility assets arrived at Naval Forces Central on April 10, 2026, aboard a Philippine Navy vessel from Dagupan.

The vehicles come with their own drivers and are currently stationed in Lapu-Lapu City.

Tiu said the purpose of the deployment is to escort heads of state to and from venues, as well as to their other official destinations.

Aside from the initial batch of vehicles, additional patrol cars from various regions are also expected to arrive from HPG headquarters.

Based on data provided by Tiu, the HPG will be escorting 44 heads of state, one spouse, and 43 ministers during the summit.

During the Asean Leaders’ Summit, several roads will be placed under strict security measures, prompting police to ask for public understanding and patience.

“We would like to appeal also to the general public to consider especially traffic flow. We have already canceled fun runs and concerts, especially within the Lapu-Lapu area, to give way and support the Asean Summit,” Tiu said.

Escort personnel are currently conducting dry runs, as not all drivers are from Central Visayas.

Drivers are being trained and familiarized with Metro Cebu roads, especially routes leading to venues where foreign dignitaries will be transported.

Tiu said their personnel are fully prepared to secure and transport the 44 leaders and 43 ministers.

“Ready na ang atong Highway Patrol Group and in fact, the director of HPG Police Brigadier General Rommel Batangan will arrive tomorrow (April 16, 2026) and to personally conduct inspection the readiness of our personnel from the Highway Patrol Group,” said Tiu.

(The Highway Patrol Group is ready. In fact, the director of HPG, Police Brigadier General Rommel Batangan, will arrive tomorrow (April 16, 2026) to personally inspect the readiness of our personnel.)

Preparations are also being coordinated closely with Police Regional Office 7 and its counterparts in the Visayas Command.

Police said they have not monitored any security threats in relation to the Asean Leaders’ Summit. (AYB)