Over 100 Palaro delegates receive treatment at CCMC

PHYSICIANS at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) have been treating 109 delegates of the Palarong Pambansa since July 3, 2024.

As of Thursday, July 11, a total of 23 delegates were admitted to the hospital, but 12 have already been discharged, and the rest are stable and under observation, according to Dr. Peter Mancao, medical director of CCMC.

Mancao told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Thursday that the data was based on the Palarong Pambansa Fastlane, which was set up by CCMC to accommodate athletes, coaches, and staff from 17 regions participating in the national sporting event.

Delegates for the Palarong Pambansa have started arriving in Cebu as early as the first week of July. The event officially opened on Tuesday, July 9.

The treated illnesses at CCMC were mostly fever, dengue, and pneumonia.

A delegate underwent surgery for appendicitis. The operation was successful, and the delegate has since been discharged, Mancao said.

For sport-related injuries, a boxer from the Caraga Region suffered a nasal bone fracture and was rushed to CCMC.

Mancao said that the patient has been referred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for further medical treatment.

He added that CCMC has been fully prepared to receive and treat delegates with minor or major injuries. The VSMMC is tapped to aid the medical facility in serious cases.

At least 20 student-athletes sustaining minor injuries were treated at the temporary medical station at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) during the morning events on Wednesday, July 10.

Jon Ralph Inot, a physical therapist and a member of the Palaro medical committee, told SunStar Cebu that some of the athletes complained of exhaustion, while others fainted. Some athletes suffered cuts and bruises.

Inot said that the temporary medical station located on the first floor of the CCSC, particularly in the dancesport room, is equipped with diagnostic and testing equipment such as ultrasound for muscle and skeleton assessment.

The station also has equipment for rehabilitation following diagnoses and treatment of minor injuries.

The medical station also has counselors and psychologists to provide counseling for the student-athletes, Inot said.

A student-athlete from the elementary girls’ volleyball team of Eastern Visayas was treated for counseling in the medical station after her ultrasound assessment diagnosed a tear in her right leg ligament following a game.

Inot said that equipment, which was lent by a private health firm to the Palarong Pambansa, has significantly increased their manpower’s capability to diagnose and treat minor injuries.

The delegate who suffered a torn ligament, though not a career-ending injury, was helped with an immediate diagnosis through ultrasound to avoid sustaining more injuries. / EHP