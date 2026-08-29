Over 100 pigs from Negros intercepted in Badian

AN attempt to smuggle 125 live pigs from Negros into Cebu was foiled after police intercepted the shipment along the coastline of Sitio Manay-as, Barangay Lambug, Badian, Cebu, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The Badian Municipal Police Station received a report from a concerned citizen about several motorboats arriving at the area and unloading live pigs believed to have come from Negros Oriental.

Police immediately responded, as the entry of live pigs from other provinces into Cebu is currently strictly prohibited for 45 days due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) situation affecting hogs in the province.

When officers arrived, they found the pigs already being transferred from three pump boats onto a truck.

Police coordinated with Badian Municipal Livestock Coordinator Philip Joe Castigador and the Philippine Coast Guard substation in Badian to confiscate the pigs for violating Executive Order No. 38 issued by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Authorities took custody of the 125 pigs, three motorboats and the truck that was supposed to transport the animals. The truck was driven by Arnel Aragones Lobrido, 44, a resident of La Libertad, Negros Oriental.

Lobrido told authorities that the pigs were supposed to be delivered to Talisay City and Mandaue City.

Following the investigation, the pigs were scheduled to be brought to a landfill in Barangay Talayong, Badian, for proper disposition. (AYB)