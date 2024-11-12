Over 100 vessels join seaborne procession for Our Lady of the Rule feast in Lapu-Lapu

MORE than 100 sea vessels joined the seaborne procession in the Mactan Channel on Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2024, to mark the start of the novena for the feast in honor of Nuestra Señora de Regla (Our Lady of the Rule) in Lapu-Lapu City.

The number of participants this year has increased from 40-50 sea vessels in 2023 and 30 in 2022, according to Alex Baring, head of the City Agriculture and Fishery Office.

More than 50 large pump boats, 20 smaller pump boats and other private and rented vessels, including 12 jet skis and a yellow Ferrari-themed speedboat, joined the activity.

“Compared to previous years, we saw a greater turnout this time, which made the event more lively,” Baring said in Cebuano.

Authorities reported no untoward incidents during the activity for the feast, which carries the theme, “Entrusting Ourselves to God through Fervent Prayer with Mary, Our Lady of the Rule.”

The celebrations began with a mass at Marigondon Church. This was followed by a seaborne procession carrying the image of Nuestra Señora de Regla. It started at the Roro Port in Cordova, and ended with the arrival of the image at Muelle Osmeña in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

The image was carried in a short procession to the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine in Poblacion.

Mass

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma then presided over mass at the shrine.

In his homily, Palma urged attendees to remain hopeful in times of struggle, promoting faith as a foundation for future blessings.

“Mao ni ang pagtuo (This is faith). Hope is the confident expectation of something good. Nagpaabot kita na unta maayo mga butang ang naghulat nato sa kaugmaon (We are hoping that good things await us in the future),” he said.

A solemn procession will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20. On the feast day on Thursday, Nov. 21, a pontifical mass will be held at the shrine.

Long-time devotees like Emerlita Tampus and Mercideta Cuizon expressed deep gratitude to the Our Lady of the Rule. They said attending the novena is an act of faith and devotion.

Crowd estimate

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), between 2,500 and 3,000 devotees went to the shrine to welcome the image after the seaborne procession. This number was lower than last year’s 5,000-6,000 attendees, likely because the first day of the novena fell on a weekday.

The LCPO deployed 150 personnel to strategic areas.

Additional security was provided by the Philippine Coast Guard and other maritime groups, ensuring a safe and organized seaborne procession and first novena. / DPC