Over 100 volunteers undergo training for ATF, Asean meets

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 has completed the training of more than 100 volunteers and service providers to support Cebu’s hosting of the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 and related Asean Summit meetings, as the region prepares for a surge in international delegates later this month.

The volunteer corps is composed of students, university faculty members and partner institutions who will assist organizing committees and task groups in event operations and guest services in Cebu and Bohol.

DOT 7 said it concluded Project Harana (Hosting Asean with Readiness, Authenticity, Nationalism and Agility) in December 2025, certifying volunteers, tour guides, drivers and event organizers for deployment across key venues.

The modular training program covered service excellence, protocol, safety and security and destination interpretation, complemented by skills enhancement sessions to ensure practical application. A service handbook was also issued to guide volunteers and service providers on situational responses during the events.

“This ensures smooth hosting of the ATF and Asean Summit meetings, pushing the region forward on the tourism value spectrum,” DOT 7 Officer-in-Charge Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas said.

Volunteers said the program strengthened their readiness for international guests.

Simone Marie Golez of the University of San Carlos said the training provided guidance on handling possible scenarios during ATF and on proper guest communication. Maerey Rose Torayno of Cebu Technological University said sessions on structured communication and conflict resolution boosted her confidence in managing guest interactions.

ATF 2026, the 45th edition of the regional tourism forum, will be held in Cebu from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 as part of the Philippines’ hosting of this year’s Asean Summit. The ATF Travel Exchange is scheduled from Jan. 28 to 30.

The event brings together tourism ministers, senior officials, exhibitors, buyers and media from across Southeast Asia for trade meetings, networking sessions and destination tours. It marks the forum’s return to the Philippines after a decade.

Delegates are also booked for pre- and post-event tours nationwide. In Cebu, itineraries highlight heritage sites, natural attractions and lifestyle offerings, including golf tourism, while Bohol tours will feature island destinations and landscapes recognized under its Unesco Global Geopark designation. / KOC