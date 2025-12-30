Over 1,000 cops to secure Cebu City as police go on full alert for New Year 2026

MORE than a thousand police officers will be deployed across Cebu City as the public welcomes the new year on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Police Colonel George Ylanan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said preparations for the New Year have been underway since the start of the holiday season under what they call Oplan Paskuhan.

Many police officers will be visible on the streets conducting patrols, especially in interior areas of barangays, to provide protection to the public.

Police have observed a large number of foreign and local visitors in Cebu City due to the extended holiday break.

Because of this, Ylanan said he has ordered increased police presence in tourist areas, malls, and other popular destinations frequented by visitors.

Ylanan also urged Cebuanos to remain vigilant against criminal elements in the community, emphasizing that everyone must take part in ensuring their own safety.

One of his reminders was for the public to avoid posting on social media about their whereabouts or vacation activities in real time, as this could be used by criminals.

“Ato lang pahimangno sa atung mga katawhan, like number 1 discipline sa social media. Ayaw mo’g post nga ‘At this moment’ or ATM nga wala mo sa inyuhang balay. Kung mo bakasyon mo, pwede mo mag post pero after na siguro, aron dili mo mahimong target sa mga criminal,” Ylanan said.

(Our reminder to our people is, number one, discipline on social media. Do not post ‘at this moment’ or ‘ATM’ that you are not at home. If you go on vacation, you may post, but perhaps only afterward, so you will not become targets of criminals.)

Earlier, Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, announced that police forces in the region are on alert.

One of the main focuses of personnel deployment is preventing crimes that may occur during the New Year celebration.

Authorities aim for zero crime and no firecracker-related victims in all areas of Central Visayas, and they advised the public to buy firecrackers only from legitimate retailers.

Maranan also called on the public not to use firearms in welcoming the New Year, warning that indiscriminate firing poses a serious danger and could result in death.

“Wag po tayong mag indiscriminate firing gamit yung mga baril natin sapagkat yan po ay napaka delikado. Maari kayong makamatay, maaring masaktan nyo ang inyung sarili, at higit sa lahat may kaukolang pagkakulong,” said Maranan.

(Let us not engage in indiscriminate firing using our firearms because it is very dangerous. You may kill someone, injure yourself, and most of all, face imprisonment.)

Maranan said more than 10,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year celebration throughout Central Visayas. (AYB)