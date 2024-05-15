Over 1,000 cops to secure Palarong Pambansa

OVER a thousand police officers, who do not yet include the soldiers and other force multipliers, will be deployed in Cebu City to provide security for Palarong Pambansa which will be held on July 9, 2024.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, the same security measures will be followed during the recently concluded Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), where no crimes were reported.

Since Palaro is a national event, it is anticipated that the number of athletes and delegates will double.

During the CVIRAA, more than 12,000 athletes from the different provinces in Central Visayas participated in the event, but in Palarong Pambansa, the number is anticipated to exceed 25,000.

Because of this, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will raise its alert status a day before the start of the event on July 9.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, all police stations in Cebu province will also be on high alert because the athletes and delegates may visit the various tourist destinations in the province before returning to their hometowns. (AYB, TPT)