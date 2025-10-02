Over 113,000 relief items worth P1M deployed to north Cebu

MORE than 113,000 relief items have been deployed to northern Cebu towns heavily affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake, according to data from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on October 2, 2025.

The distributed aid includes drinking water, rice, canned goods, food packs, hygiene kits, medical supplies, and non-food relief packs.

The total estimated value of in-kind donations has reached P1 million, while monetary donations recorded at the command center amounted to P115,557.10 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, October 2.

Breakdown of Aid Distribution:

Bogo City received over 52,000 items, including 41,422 bottles of drinking water, 3,660 packs of rice (5kg), and 3,587 food packs.

Medellin received 33,681 items, consisting mainly of food packs, rice, non-food relief packs, and ready-to-eat meals.

Tabogon was given 13,310 relief goods, including rice and drinking water.

Daanbantayan received 9,202 items, which included 5,002 bottles of water, 3,400 food packs, and 400 non-food packs.

San Remigio was provided with 4,735 items, including water, food packs, and ready-to-eat meals.

Additional Capitol Relief Operations:

Separate from donations, Capitol resources were also distributed.

In Bogo City, items included 1,460 relief goods, 1,830 packs of rice, 2,680 bottles of water, 24 tents, 70 jerrycans, hygiene kits, and canned beef.

Daanbantayan received rice, food packs, and non-food packs.

Medellin was provided with 454 packs each of rice, food packs, non-food packs, and bottled water.

The PDRRMO reported that assessments and aid delivery are ongoing as several towns continue to face food, water, and shelter shortages due to damaged infrastructure and blocked roads. (CAV)