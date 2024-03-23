Over 150 cats to gather for charity in CV

MORE THAN 150 cats of different breeds are expected to take the spotlight during the upcoming second international cat show for a charitable cause in Central Visayas on April 13-14, 2024.

The upcoming event, a collaboration between the Mandaue City Government, the World Cat Federation (WCF), the Society of Feline Enthusiasts of the Philippines (SFEP) and the Island Rescue Organization (IRO), will be held in the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex (MCSCC).

A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to IRO, a non-profit organization.

In a press conference held in a hotel in Mandaue City on Friday, March 22, 2024, Rogelio Maclang, president of WCF and SFEP, said four international judges from Ireland, Russia and Hungary will evaluate this year’s competition.

The competition is open to all cat lovers, including those who are parents of puspins (pusang pinoy) felines.

Maclang said that during the competition, cat enthusiasts will have the chance to hear professional advice from the judges.

Registration

Registration is ongoing. Maclang said they aim to gather a minimum of 160 cats from Visayas, Mindanao and other countries.

This year’s event is the second international cat show in Central Visayas and also the second collaboration among the four organizations following the success of their first show at the MCSCC in 2023.

Interested individuals may check the website https://www.wcf-bestcat.de/ to register and submit requirements, which include an anti-rabies vaccination card.

Annalyn Aizpuru, president of IRO, said the registration fee for spectators is P150; P8,000 for purebred cats, and P1,500 for puspins (neutering or spaying is required).

Aizpuru said the first 40 purebred registrants can avail themselves of a discount and will pay only P6,000.

Aside from the cat show, there will also be other pet care activities, such as a pet wellness talk and a cat adoption booth.

Aizpuru said winners of the cat show will take home trophies, rosette prize ribbons, certificates and sponsor giveaways.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the IRO in Mandaue City, which provides shelter, medical care and food for rescued cats and dogs.

Currently, IRO is looking after 180 dogs and 41 cats. (HIC)