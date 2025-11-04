Over 15,000 residents evacuated in Cebu City amid Typhoon Tino

MORE than 15,000 residents across Cebu City have taken shelter in various evacuation centers following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, according to the latest report from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

Of the total evacuees, 4,092 are from the city’s North District while 11,527 are from the South District.

The Cebu City Government, through the CCDRRMO and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), continues to provide assistance to affected families in coordination with barangay officials and volunteer organizations.

Mayor Nestor Archival has appealed to residents who remain safe and unaffected to extend help to those displaced by the typhoon.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 64 evacuation centers across the city remain operational — 30 in the North District and 34 in the South District. Among the major sites are Adlaon Integrated School, Bacayan Sports Complex, Lahug Elementary School, Guadalupe Barangay Hall, Inayawan Sports Complex, and Tisa National High School.

City officials assured that evacuees are being given adequate support and that all evacuation centers are continuously monitored to ensure safety, sanitation, and comfort.

The local government also encouraged the public to donate food, clean water, hygiene kits, blankets, and other essentials to help families staying in temporary shelters. (CAV)