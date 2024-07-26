Over 150,000 sign Cebu archdiocese anti-divorce signature drive

MORE than 150,000 individuals have expressed support to the signature campaign of the Archdiocese of Cebu against the passage of the Absolute Divorce Bill, which seeks to legalize divorce in the Philippines.

In a Facebook post, the Archdiocese of Cebu reported that as of July 21, 2024, a total of 157,840 people have shown support to the "Yes to Marriage, Yes to the Family, and No to Divorce" signature drive.

"The signatures are not mere ink on paper but the heartbeats of a community that believes in the transformative power of the family," said the Cebu archdiocese.

It added that the signature campaign has already been transmitted to the Senate.

To recall, the House of Representatives approved House Bill No. 9349 or the Absolute Divorce Bill on third and final reading last May 22.

Subsequently, the bill was transmitted to the Senate, wherein it is not considered to be among the priority measures.

The completion of the signature campaign comes in time for the prayer rally of the Cebu archdiocese tomorrow, July 27.

The Archdiocese said the event's assembly will be at the Fuente Osmeña Circle at 1 pm with the procession set to start at 3 pm.

There will be a short program at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño at 4 pm, to be followed by the Holy Mass to be presided by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma at 5 p.m. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)