Over 16k homes delivered in 2023

CEBU Landmasters Inc. (CLI) reported continued growth as it delivered 16,282 housing units to the market as of 2023.

Last year, it launched 10 projects valued at P18.7 billion, including the newly introduced Mirani brand with housing units priced from P1.90 million to P2.90 million for the affordable market segment.

The company posted stellar sales performance reaching P20.6 billion in reservation sales, with a 93 percent sell-out status of all projects.

The listed company also expanded its hospitality portfolio by opening three hotels and now boasts more than 1,500 room keys with six more hotel projects underway.

CLI’s strategic investments in capital projects totaled P12.89 billion in 2023, with 81.7 percent spent on project development and six percent on land acquisition.

CLI has also earmarked P27.65 billion in 2024 for pipeline projects in expansion areas in Butuan, Gensan, and its maiden project in Luzon. / KOC