Over 1,700 Lapu-Lapu police to secure Ironman this Sunday

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will deploy more than 1,700 police personnel and force multipliers in the city for the hosting of Ironman 70.3 triathlon this Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Participants from other countries will swim in the Mactan Channel, bike through Cordova to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) until it ends at the South Road Properties border between Cebu City and Talisay City, and then return to CCLEX and Lapu-Lapu City to finish the race.

"What we lack is to implement the plan, we are just waiting for the D-day," said Baron.

Police officers will also ensure the safety of onlookers.

"What we do is continuous mobile patrolling in the area, we will maximize the personnel especially in the Mactan area," Baron stated.

Security personnel will also be stationed in Lapu-Lapu City's beach resorts and tourist sites, where the participants and their companions are staying.

Around 1,500 visitors from both inside and outside the country have already arrived in Cebu this week for the triathlon.

According to Baron, the deployment process will continue on Saturday, April 27, for the Battle of Mactan anniversary.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and other top government officials were among those invited to watch the event featuring the reenactment of the battle between Magellan and Lapu-Lapu. (DVG, TPT)