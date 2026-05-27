Over 1,700 riders set for P5,000 aid

Summary:

The Lapu-Lapu City Government identified 1,749 common riders under a DSWD memorandum circular who may qualify for the National Government’s P5,000 Emergency Cash Assistance program.

CSWDO head Sheila Baylosis clarified that the city government can only endorse the list, while DSWD 7 retains the final authority to determine who officially qualifies for the aid.

While waiting for the rollout of the one-time financial support, the city government under Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan distributed rice assistance to 534 riders as of May 25, 2026.

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), has identified more than 1,700 “common riders” who may qualify for the National Government’s P5,000 Emergency Cash Assistance program.

CSWDO head Sheila Baylosis, in an interview on Monday, May 25, 2026, said the riders are covered under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Memorandum Circular 07-2026 and are considered part of the “common carrier services” sector eligible for aid.

She said the City Government has a list of 1,749 riders for the fuel subsidy, but clarified that only DSWD 7 can determine who will officially qualify for the emergency cash assistance.

“What the Lapu-Lapu City Government can do is to endorse,” said Baylosis.

She added that the list of riders has yet to be endorsed to DSWD 7, as the agency is still finalizing its directives, upon which further instructions regarding the aid distribution will be issued.

While waiting for the aid rollout, the City Government, through the Crisis Management Committee and under the directive of Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, distributed rice assistance to riders.

As of Monday, May 25, a total of 534 riders had already claimed sacks of rice from the City Government.

The P5,000 Emergency Cash Assistance is a form of one-time financial support implemented by the DSWD to help individuals and families affected by economic shocks, livelihood disruptions, or crises.

The assistance is not a stand-alone permanent program but is typically released under existing social protection mechanisms such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, targeted fuel subsidy initiatives, or the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program.

Some riders reportedly applied for the aid individually through walk-ins at City Hall, while others came in groups.

Baylosis said the City Government said it will continue facilitating applications and endorsements for riders seeking assistance. / DPC