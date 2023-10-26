Over 17,000 soldiers to be deployed in Visayas region for BSKE

MORE than 17,000 personnel of the Visayas Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP Viscom) will be deployed throughout the Visayas region to ensure safe, peaceful and orderly Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo, the Viscom Commander, said that the deployment of soldiers is meant to thwart anyone from interfering with the electoral process.

"Likewise, it aims to boost the confidence of our people to come out and cast their votes out of their own free will and not because they are intimidated or threatened by the CPP-NPA or any threat groups,” Arevalo said during the 3rd Quarter Meeting of the Visayas Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center last Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the office of the Philippine Coast Guard District-Central Visayas.

Of the 17,463 AFP personnel, 5,866 of them will guard BSKE in Region 5, 5,356 in Region 7, while more than 6,000 in Region 8.

This number includes officers, enlisted personnel and Cafgu Active Auxiliary (CAA).

Most of them will be assigned in the mountainous areas of the region to prevent possible attacks by members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army that could disrupt the election proceedings.

While the remaining troops will help the police personnel and the Philippine Coast Guard guard the polling centers, transport the election paraphernalia and conduct Comelec checkpoints in urban areas.

"So many words have been said, next must be actions. With only a few days remaining, what we have planned, what we have talked about and presented, must now be put into action.” Arevalo said. (With TPT)