Over 1K domains blocked in first quarter of 2024, up 967%

TO MAKE the internet safe for all, Globe has blocked an increasing number of illegal online gambling sites, with a total of 1,345 domains filtered off its network in the first quarter (Q1) of the year.

The Q1 total represents a staggering 967 percent increase from the same quarter last year when a total of 126 sites were barred. Of the total, 260 sites were blocked in January, 855 in February, and 230 in March.

Through a combination of network-level blocking measures and the deployment of content filtering systems, Globe is fighting to keep its customers safe from the harmful effects of online gambling operations.

Globe has seen rising numbers of illegal gambling sites blocked, from only 52 sites barred when it started in 2021, to 396 in 2022 and a whopping 4,237 for full-year 2023.

The government earlier warned the public against illegal online gambling sites as these are hotbeds of scams, including credit card fraud and identity theft.

It said the public should only use licensed online-based games.

Globe has invested over US$2.7 million in an advanced content filtering infrastructure capable of detecting and restricting websites and imagery that promote not just online gambling but also child pornography and online piracy. / PR