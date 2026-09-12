Over 1K students trained

MORE than 1,000 young journalists and aspiring broadcasters completed five months of training under SunStar’s Junior Journalism Program.

Participants attended four Saturday sessions in six categories: News Writing, Feature Writing, Sports Writing, Photojournalism, Radio Broadcasting and Audio and Video (TV) Broadcasting.

The workshop culminated in hands-on activities that allowed participants to apply the skills they learned during the sessions. Speakers evaluated the participants’ outputs, with the top entries in each category set to receive awards during the Junior Journo Campus Summit on Sept. 26 at the SM Seaside Cube Wing.

In News Writing, participants wrote an assignment article based on a mock press conference, which was reviewed after the session. Feature Writing participants were given topics in their assigned category, while Sports Writing participants covered a live sports event at the SM Seaside Cube Wing and wrote sports stories and interviewed players.

Photojournalism participants explored their neighborhoods and captured images demonstrating the skills they learned during the workshop.

Meanwhile, Radio Broadcasting participants practiced pronunciation, delivery and diction through performance activities. In TV Production, participants underwent hands-on training using SunStar equipment and took part in a simulated broadcast.

The Campus Summit will bring together participants from the different categories for a short talk by selected SunStar speakers, followed by the awarding of the top three participants in each category and the TV production contest.

The Junior Journo Program will continue annually, providing aspiring young journalists and broadcasters with opportunities to develop their writing, reporting, photography and broadcasting skills.