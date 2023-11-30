Over 2 million butane canisters seized in Cebu City barangay

UP to 2.4 million butane canisters valued at P9.6 million were seized from a warehouse in Happy Valley, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, November 29, 2023.

The members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (AFCCU) from Camp Crame raided the warehouse of Rufrance Multigas Corporation, based on a search warrant from Judge Estela Alma Singco-Caruso of Cebu City’s Regional Trial Court branch 12 dated November 28, 2023.

The complaints from Captain Joven Osuran, Patrolman Solomon Dultura, Maribeth Arellano, Jeneth L. Bacat, Ricardo Añasco Jr., Susana Rodriguez, Maria Elena Romey, Ramon Cuozon, Jose Jeff Damayo and Sheila May Ford Azenith, led the court to issue the warrant.

The complainants accused Rufrance of engaging in illegal business practices by hoarding and destroying their butane canisters, including Botin LPG, Blue Flame, Fiesta Gas, Agila, FMZ LPG Center, Republic Gas Corporation, Philcan Refilling plants Inc., Solid R Cheaper Gas Corporation, Peideworth Marketing, Peteon Corporation, and JGAS Manu Gas.

It was learned that the aluminum butane canisters will be brought to Manila in four wing vans, where they will be melted.

It was also discovered that Rufrance rented the warehouse, operated by purchasing scrap materials, and lacked a business permit from the barangay.

Following the allegations, the CIDG-AFCCU Crame carried out a surveillance operation and discovered that Rufrance had hidden the butane canisters in the warehouse.

When the cops raided the warehouse, the around 20 workers, including the guard, were gone.

The cops only apprehended one employee, Joecad Gantalo.

Gantalo claimed to be paid P400 a day, including free board and lodging.

However, Gantalo said that because he had only been employed by the company for three days, he did not know who his employer was.

This is the second raid on Rufrance's warehouse.

The first was last October 22 in Sitio Batong, Barangay Danglag, Consolacion town, northern Cebu, where P285 million worth of butane canisters were seized by the police. (GPL, TPT)