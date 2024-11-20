Over 200 BPSOs to get P1K incentive for anti-drug efforts in cleared barangays

AT LEAST 280 Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSOs) working in drug-cleared and drug-free barangays in Lapu-Lapu City will receive a P1,000 cash incentive.

The incentives are part of recognizing the efforts of every BPSO personnel in achieving a drug-cleared barangay, Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Closap), told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

“The cash incentives are for barangays that have been declared drug-cleared…Overall, there are 13 drug-cleared barangays and one drug-free barangay. In total, there are 14 barangays,” Lao said.

According to Lao, the budget appropriation of P280,000 will be divided among the 20 BPSO personnel in each barangay.

He added that the budget has been approved by the City and is now awaiting the release date.

The drug-cleared barangays are Sta. Rosa, San Vicente, Caubian, Calawisan, Pangan-an, Ibo, Talima, Sabang, Baring, Caw-oy, Tinago, Tungasan, and Caohagan.

Barangay Caohagan has maintained its status as the lone drug-free barangay in Lapu-Lapu City since 2019.

A drug-cleared barangay refers to a local community that was previously classified as drug-affected but has undergone the barangay drug clearing program and has been officially declared cleared of illegal drug activities.

Distinct from a drug-cleared barangay, a drug-free village refers to a local community that has never been affected by illegal drug activities, meaning it has no reported incidents involving drug users, drug dens, or any related illegal drug activities.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the barangays of Agus and Buaya will undergo deliberation as candidates for barangay drug-clearing.

As part of the ongoing anti-drug initiatives, Lapu-Lapu City has been named “highly functional” by the Anti-Drug Abuse Council, Lao said.

Lao added that the credit goes to the involvement of the barangays in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“This is one of the reasons we have achieved drug-cleared status. It is because of the active participation of our barangays in the campaign against illegal drugs,” Lao said.

A BPSO Day took place on Nov. 18 at the Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium, featuring marching drills and commands for BPSO personnel on how to respond to crimes. / DPC