Over 200 cops still deployed in north Cebu; no looting reported

MORE than 200 police officers remain deployed in the northern part of Cebu following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake, as recovery operations continue, according to Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7.

Maranan made the statement during the “Pasidungog sa mga Bayani” (Tribute to Heroes) ceremony held on Monday, October 13, 2025.

He said the deployment of police personnel is being evaluated on a case-to-case basis, adding that they are ready to send additional forces if necessary, especially after a magnitude 5.8 aftershock struck the area early Monday morning, October 13.

“Nandoon pa rin ang more than 200 but it’s a case-to-case basis deployment. Pag talagang dapat dagdagan, kailangan nating dagdagan. Pag hindi naman kailangan masyado, magbabawas tayo para i-refocus natin sa iba ang ating mga law enforcement operations,” said Maranan.

(There are still more than 200 police officers in the area, but our deployment is on a case-to-case basis. If we need to add more, we will. If not, we’ll reallocate our forces to other law enforcement operations.)

He reported that in nearly two weeks since their deployment, there have been no reports of looting or theft in affected towns.

Even Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez commended PRO 7 for maintaining peace and order amid the disaster response operations.

“Zero eight focus crimes nga tayo doon and zero looting incident tayo. As a matter of fact, we were acknowledged by the PNP chief himself at yun ang sinabi nya during one of his press briefing na kina congratulate nya ang PRO 7 personnel for maintaining a very good and manageable peace and order despite the fact na mayroon tayong nakaharap na disaster at busy tayo sa disaster response,” Maranan added.

(We recorded zero focus crimes and zero looting incidents. In fact, the PNP chief himself congratulated PRO 7 for maintaining a very good and manageable peace and order situation despite being busy with disaster response.)

Office of Civil Defense Central Visayas (OCD 7) Director Joel Erestain also credited the absence of looting to the strong police and military presence, as well as effective coordination in the distribution of aid from the government.

He said the quick delivery of relief goods, particularly from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), helped prevent desperate situations among earthquake victims.

“Usually nagkakaroon ng looting pagka mayron nang ginugutom. Nagpasalamat kami sa Provincial Government, kay Governor Pam Baricuatro, at saka sa DSWD,” said Erestain.

(Looting usually happens when people go hungry. We’re thankful to the provincial government, Governor Pam Baricuatro, and the DSWD for ensuring prompt relief distribution.)

Relief operations continue in northern Cebu as residents affected by the earthquake receive ongoing assistance from the government. (AYB)