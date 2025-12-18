Over 200 families affected by 'Tino' in Liloan received housing aid

A TOTAL of 285 families from Barangay Cotcot in Liloan, Cebu who were affected during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, received home recovery assistance from the Aboitiz Foundation on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The P8.5 million assistance package includes construction materials, cement, and cash-for-labor support aimed at helping residents rebuild homes that were damaged in the typhoon's aftermath.

Each beneficiary will receive a total of P30,000 in cash assistance, broken down into P12,000 for construction materials, P12,000 for cement, and P6,000 for labor.

Each beneficiary received envelopes containing order papers, and following consolidation, the construction materials and cement are scheduled for delivery after Christmas this year.

Liloan, Cebu Mayor Aljew Frasco and Anton Perdices, Chief Operating Officer for Distribution Utilities at Aboitiz Power, expressed their commitment to supporting Liloan, assuring residents that they are not alone in their efforts.

Fred Dalumpines, Impact Lead for Climate Action at the Aboitiz Foundation, said that the home recovery assistance is an initiative aiming for long-term recovery.

"After the relief operations, we saw that there is a need for recovery efforts and rebuilding," said Dalumpines.

He also added that the initiative aims to help families begin the process of recovery and rebuilding, particularly those who have lost their homes.

Beneficiaries such as Remidios Amatiad, she said that she's thankful especially as Christmas is approaching she can buy plywood and rebuild her house that was washed out during the flooding.

Lito Tabay expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to begin rebuilding their homes, which were washed away during the flood, he said that his family can have shelter.

Gino Arabis said that he's happy to receive the assistance because he can start rebuilding his own home and can start again in life with fewer worries.

The Home Recovery Assistance pilot program commenced in San Remigio, Cebu, on November 27, 2025, aimed for families affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake. (Bryce Ken Abellon)