Over 200 workers lose jobs after Lapu-Lapu seafood company halts operations

Summary:

A frozen seafood company inside Mepz 1 suddenly halted operations on May 16 due to regulatory compliance issues, displacing 222 workers from four manpower agencies.

Lapu-Lapu City Peso manager Kim Francisco reported that the principal company's management has not yet reached out, though one agency promised to look for new employers.

Displaced worker "Liz" highlighted the severe impact on older staff and solo parents, while Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan pledged five kilos of rice for affected residents.

MORE than 200 workers at a frozen seafood manufacturing company inside the Mactan Economic Processing Zone (Mepz) 1 have suddenly been displaced from their jobs. Operations at the facility were reportedly stopped due to regulatory compliance issues, leaving many families struggling without an income.

According to Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (Peso) manager Kim Francisco, the 222 affected workers belonged to four different manpower agencies that deployed them to the seafood company. So far, only 65 of the displaced workers have registered with the government office to ask for help.

Sudden job losses and unanswered questions

The exact name of the frozen seafood company has not been released by officials. Francisco explained that the local government is still waiting to hear from the factory's top officials to figure out the next steps for the workforce.

“Wala pa niduol ang management sa principal na company. Naka coordinate na hinoon ko sa 1 out of 4 agencies,” Francisco said. “That agency will find ways matagaan sila new employer.”

(The management of the principal company has not yet reached out to us. However, I have already coordinated with one out of the four agencies…That agency will find ways to provide them with a new employer.)

According to information Francisco gathered from the employees, the company’s crabmeat products allegedly failed to meet regulatory standards. This problem forced the company to immediately cut all agency workers from the production line, making May 16 their final day on the job.

Older workers and solo parents face tough realities

The sudden layoff came as a massive shock to the employees, who were given absolutely no warning. One displaced worker, a 52-year-old solo parent using the name “Liz” to protect her identity, shared that they were only told about the job cuts during their regular breaktime on May 16.

Liz had been working as a production line worker at the company for two years. She relies on her paycheck to financially support her two children, who are currently in college and high school.

“Nagpatabang mi kung unsay laban namo ba na gi-pull out mi nila ug unsay mahitabo sa amoa na wala mi trabaho. Okay ra sa mga batanon, nya kami mga edaran wala, murag gamay nalang chance na mabalhin pami’g laing company,” Liz said, noting that many of her former coworkers are also solo parents.

(We are seeking help regarding our situation after being pulled out and what will happen to us now that we no longer have jobs. It may be okay for the younger workers, but for older employees like us, the chances of transferring to another company seem very slim.)

While Liz mentioned that their employment agency promised to find them new assignments, finding work remains a major worry for the older staff members.

LGU steps in to help

To offer immediate relief, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan announced that the local government will step in. Through the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the city plans to give five kilos of rice to the affected workers who are residents of Lapu-Lapu City.

Job losses like this are an ongoing challenge for the local economy. Francisco noted that while his office does not have an exact count of similar sudden layoffs because some go unreported, they estimate this is the fourth case since the start of 2026.

Even though Mepz 1 remains active with several new companies opening up and hiring fresh talent, some existing firms have resorted to cutting down their workforces just to maintain their financial stability.

As the Peso office continues to coordinate with the remaining employment agencies, the displaced workers are left waiting to see if they will be reassigned to new employers or forced to look for entirely new ways to support their families.