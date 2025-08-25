Over 200 young leaders join Cebu Youth Fair

MORE than 200 young people from across Cebu province attended the first Cebu Youth Fair on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

The event marked a return to youth-focused programs led by the Provincial Government after years of a youth sector that felt overlooked.

The gathering, called "Abtik Conversations," brought together Sangguniang Kabataan Federation presidents, Local Youth Development officers, and other young leaders.

The fair was part of a new push by Governor Pamela Baricuatro's administration to prioritize the youth.

Baricuatro said the youth are "partners" in her administration.

The governor also reactivated the Provincial Youth Commission (PYC), one of her first executive orders.

The commission is tasked with strengthening and expanding youth programs in coordination with the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation.

The event focused on giving young leaders skills and information. Discussions included a range of topics from entrepreneurship and responsible social media use to mental health and environmental action.

The Department of Science and Technology also participated in the fair. It presented its scholarship opportunities and other programs for young Cebuanos.

Vice Governor Glenn Soco spoke at the event. He shared his personal story and encouraged the youth to be active in their communities.

The fair was held as part of the 456th Founding Anniversary celebrations of the Province of Cebu. It was organized by youth leader Marven Gorgonio and the Provincial Information Office, with support from other provincial offices. (CDF)