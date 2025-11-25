Over 2,000 families evacuated in Mandaue ahead of 'Verbena'

MORE than 2,000 families were evacuated after Mandaue City authorities declared a preemptive evacuation on November 24, 2025 due to Tropical Depression Verbena, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) reported.

MCDRRMO head Buddy Ybañez said the city launched the evacuation following a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) meeting presided over by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano on Monday morning.

“Yesterday morning, November 24, 2025, we already conducted a pre-disaster risk assessment led by our chairman, Mayor Jonkie Ouano,” Ybañez said. “Right there and then, we declared a preemptive evacuation for those living near the Butuanon River and Mahiga River, as well as other areas prone to flooding.”

Ybañez said barangay officials took the lead in facilitating the evacuation, and residents voluntarily complied.

“As of last night, around 2,000 families were evacuated. We are thankful to our barangay officials for initiating and assisting in the evacuation. Our residents did not resist and voluntarily evacuated,” he added.

Despite strong rains in some parts of the city Friday night, Ybañez said the Butuanon River did not overflow.

“There were areas in Mandaue where the rain suddenly became very strong, and that caused the river to rise, but fortunately, it did not overflow,” he said. “So far, we have no reports of flooding in the city.”

Ybañez said evacuees would only be allowed to return home once the alert has officially been lifted.

“If the warning is lifted, only then will we send our evacuees home,” he said.

He also assured that monitoring will continue regardless of weather changes.

“MCDRRMO will continue monitoring whether or not there is a tropical depression or heavy rainfall warning. It is amihan season, so thunderstorms may still occur,” he said.

Relief goods downloaded by Ouano and City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Maligon were turned over to barangays so they could prepare meals for evacuees. (ABC)