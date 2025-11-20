Over 2,000 still displaced in Mandaue City

MANDAUE City still has 11 active evacuation centers as of November 19, 2025, sheltering a total of 496 families or 2,126 individuals displaced by Typhoon Tino, according to City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on.

The remaining evacuees are spread across several sites, including Mandaue City Central School in Barangay Alang-Alang, Canduman Elementary School, Cabancalan Elementary School in Casuntingan, the Casuntingan Gym, Maguikay National High School, Maguikay Elementary School, Paknaan Centro Gym, Tabok Day Care Center, Tingub National High School, and the Umapad Gymnasium. The Paknaan Centro Gym has been scheduled for decampment today.

Malig-on said the number of evacuees has been steadily decreasing as barangays continue to close down some of their evacuation centers.

“Only a few evacuees remain. The number of active evacuation centers has been going down as the barangays slowly return to normal,” he said.

He added that the city continues to provide assistance as it works to help affected families rebuild their lives.

“Mandaue City is still helping them. We want the situation to normalize soon so people can return to their normal lives, and the city can also focus on other responsibilities,” he said.

Malig-on noted that most of those staying in the evacuation centers are residents whose houses were severely or totally damaged.

“These are the families who lost their homes and have nothing to return to yet. We are still facilitating how to reintegrate them,” he said.

He clarified that while gyms and schools are still being used as temporary shelters, the number of evacuees has significantly decreased.

Regarding rehabilitation funding, Malig-on admitted that the city’s Quick Response Fund (QRF) is not enough to cover the full cost of rebuilding.

“If we rely only on the Mandaue City budget, it won’t be enough. Our QRF is around P67 million, but part of that has already been used for rental equipment and medicines for barangays,” he said.

He emphasized that the City cannot exhaust its entire QRF this early, especially with December approaching.

“We can’t use everything now because the year isn’t over yet. We need to make sure the city still has funds in case another calamity comes,” he said.

Because of this, the City has sought assistance from the National Government, the Provincial Government, and the Office of the President.

“We asked for help because we really cannot shoulder everything. The National Government requested updated data last week on the extent of damage and the number of totally damaged houses. We submitted the data and it is now being validated,” he said, adding that validated results may slightly increase or decrease depending on the assessment.

Malig-on also assured that food assistance for evacuees continues to be provided by the Mandaue City Government. (ABC)