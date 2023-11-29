Over 20,000 BSKE bets file SOCEs

A TOTAL of 20,849 candidates in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Cebu have already submitted their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE), meeting the deadline of Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

According to Omar Mamalinta, the spokesperson of the Comelec Cebu Province, they did not see anyone exceeding the Comelec's permitted spending limits.

In order to determine if each candidate's spending has gone above the P5 allotted for each voter, the Comelec requires that candidates submit the SOCE within 30 days before the election.

Overspending is regarded as illegal.

In Carcar City, southern Cebu, where Mamalinta is an election officer, 719 out of 753 candidates in have complied with the requirement.

Comelec chairman George Garcia has previously stated that those who failed to submit their SOCE will face an administrative case and related sanctions. (With TPT)