Over 26K residents in N. Samar evacuated as ‘Pepito’ nears Bicol

AT LEAST 26,204 individuals in Northern Samar province have been moved to safer grounds as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi) moves closer to the nearby Bicol Region.

Reports from the provincial disaster risk reduction management office showed that the affected individuals belonging to 7,012 families are residents of 569 villages in the province vulnerable to flooding, landslides, and storm surges.

“Our reminder to residents is not to leave the evacuation centers until the weather improves and with permission from our local authorities,” Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan said in a social media post.

Displaced residents are from the towns of Allen, Biri, Bobon, Capul, Catarman, Catubig, Gamay, Laoang, Lapinig, Las Navas, Lavezares, Lope de Vega, Mapanas, Mondragon, Palapag, Pambujan, Rosario, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Jose, and San Roque.

In a separate report, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Eastern Visayas regional office disclosed at least 18,190 individuals have been subject to preemptive evacuation in Eastern Samar and Samar provinces.

“Data gathering is still ongoing know the current situation in the affected areas and ensure our agency’s preparedness,” said DSWD regional information officer Joshua Kempis in a phone interview.

Local disaster risk reduction and management offices in coastal areas in the region have been warning residents of the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising seawater along with high waves in the low-lying coastal communities.

Earlier, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council deployed two composite teams in Northern Samar and Eastern Samar provinces to coordinate preparedness and response efforts to ensure the achievement of zero casualties.

As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, tropical cyclone warning signal number 3 was raised over eastern and central portions of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan, Las Navas, Biri, Bobon, Catarman, Mondragon, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, Lope de Vega, and San Jose), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, and Jipapad)

Under signal number 2 are the central portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, and City of Borongan), the northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, Catbalogan City, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan), and the rest of Northern Samar.

The rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, and the northern and central portions of Leyte were placed under signal number 1. / PNA