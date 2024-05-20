Over 2,800 hectares of land given to 2,400 beneficiaries in Central Visayas

AROUND 2,400 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Central Visayas received more than 2,800 hectares of agricultural lands from the Department Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday, May 20, 2024.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., together with Agrarian Reforms Secretary Conrado Estrella III and other DAR key officials, led the distribution of land titles and various support services to the ARBs at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Complex in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.
A total of 2,426 ARBs received their 3,855 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Projects (Project SPLIT), allowing them to own 2,866.5 hectares of agricultural lands located in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental.
Aside from agricultural lands, Marcos led the turnover of the seven farm-to-market roads stretching to five kilometers, worth P100 million funded through Agrarian Reform Funds, located in the municipalities of Amlan, Dauin, Ayungon, Tanjay, Bais City, Tayasan and Bindoy in Negros Oriental.
Marcos said in his speech that additional 108 farm-to-market roads that have a length of 170.7 kilometers and worth P2.8 billion will open in the province of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor in the next years.
A total of 18 agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations in the region received P17.5 million worth of farm machineries and equipment under the Climate-resilient Farm Productivity and Support Program (CRFPSP) to benefit 3,268 farmer beneficiaries from various ARB organizations from the province of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.
The machineries and equipment include 45 horsepower tractors with tricycles, floating tillers, grass cutters, and corn mills, and food dehydrators. (EHP)