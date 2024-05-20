Over 2,800 hectares of land given to 2,400 beneficiaries in Central Visayas

AROUND 2,400 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Central Visayas received more than 2,800 hectares of agricultural lands from the Department Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday, May 20, 2024.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., together with Agrarian Reforms Secretary Conrado Estrella III and other DAR key officials, led the distribution of land titles and various support services to the ARBs at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Complex in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.