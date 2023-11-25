Over 29K families to graduate from 4Ps

OF THE 75,331 reassessed beneficiaries in Central Visayas, 29,919 households, comprising 39.7 percent, are set to graduate from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

These beneficiaries were initially categorized as non-poor in the Listahan 3 database of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD 7), according to data sent to SunStar Cebu last Nov. 17, 2023.

Following a reassessment by the agency, these households have been identified as self-sufficient or at Level 3, meaning they do not need the aid from the program to survive every day.

Analy Janaban, focal person for Family Development Sessions of DSWD 7, told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Nov. 25 that the identified beneficiaries will receive guidance through a transition program.

She said these results stem from the Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI), a tool used to evaluate and monitor the living conditions of 4Ps households.

The 4Ps is the government’s flagship poverty alleviation program.

SWDI tool

The SWDI uses 56 indicators to categorize households into three levels: survival (Level 1), subsistence (Level 2), and self-sufficiency (Level 3).

In August, the social welfare agency began evaluating 4Ps beneficiaries in the region identified as non-poor by Listahanan 3, to determine their program graduation readiness.

Listahanan 3, the third iteration of the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction, serves as an information system designed to pinpoint the locations and individuals living in poverty-stricken households.

The poverty threshold, or poverty line, is the minimum income necessary for a family or individual to fulfill essential food and non-food requirements.

As of October 2022, the poverty threshold is P13,008 per month for a family of five in Central Visayas.

The reassessment also revealed that 45,412 beneficiaries still need assistance, with 26 households at Level 1 (survival) and 45,386 households at Level 2 (subsistence).

Director Shalaine Lucero from DSWD 7 said they will resume payouts on Nov. 30, covering withheld health grants and rice subsidies for those in Levels 1 and 2 from January to September 2023.

She added that the agency will begin processing education grants in February 2024, contingent on beneficiaries’ compliance.

The agency guaranteed ongoing support for 4Ps households graduating from the program. They will receive assistance from local government units (LGUs) and partner stakeholders, ensuring additional interventions and services post-program to help sustain their well-being.

Under the Joint Memorandum Circular 2022-001 between the DSWD and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, LGUs are urged to implement a social protection ordinance that complements the 4Ps, encompassing post-program interventions for households that have exited the 4Ps program. / KJF