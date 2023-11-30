Over 2K jobs up for grab in Central Visayas

AT THE start of December, the Department of Labor and Employment Central Visayas (Dole 7) organized three job fairs, as part of the agency’s week-long celebration of its 90th Founding Anniversary on Dec. 1-8, 2023.

There will be a job fair in Bohol, to be held in Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City on Saturday, Dec. 2 with about 971 job positions available.

On Dec. 6, Wednesday, another job fair will be held in Madridejos, Bantayan Island, northern Cebu, with around 925 job vacancies posted by employers.

On Dec. 8, Dole’s job fair will be at the Lower Ground Level, Cube Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu City.

In an advisory on Thursday, Nov. 29, Dole posted 708 job vacancies from eight employers. However, the agency is expecting 300 more employers to join the Dec. 8 event.

“We urge everyone to follow our FB page, DOLE Central Visayas, for job fair updates. Presently, we are working closely with the respective PESO (Public Employment Service Office) to make sure that everything will be in place on the day of the said job fairs,” Dole 7 Regional Director Lilia Estillore said in a statement on Thursday, Nov. 30.

All applicants are encouraged to visit their respective PESOs to get more details about the job fairs.