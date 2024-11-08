Over 300 farmers attend 2024 post-Sona forum in Tuburan, Cebu

AROUND 350 coffee and regular farmers from the town of Tuburan in northwestern Cebu attended the 2024 Post-State of the Nation Address (Sona) forum on Friday, November 8, 2024.

The event provided the farmers opportunity to hear from national government agencies about strategies to enhance agricultural yields, which could drive tourism growth and open up new opportunities.

Tuburan is known for its local coffee brand, Tuburan Coffee, the first homegrown coffee brand in Cebu.

The town was the third host of the 2024 Post-Sona forum, under the theme "Cultivating Agriculture for Tourism Development and Opportunities under a New Philippines."

This follows forums held in Sultan Kudarat in Region 12 and Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro.

The forum emphasized the role of the tourism sector in job creation for Filipinos.

In addition to the forum, a caravan of government services was organized by various agencies, including the Department of Health, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Land Transportation Office, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, and National Irrigation Authority.

Tuburan Mayor Democrito "Aljun" Diamante expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Information Agency for hosting the event.

“Kung ano yung sinabi niya nung Sona, ito na yung epekto nang Sona… para sa akin’, parang convergence, lahat nang agency nagtulong-tulong,” said Diamante.

(What he [President Marcos] said during Sona, this is now the effect. For me, it's like a convergence. All the government agencies extend their help.) (CDF)